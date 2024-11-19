Eli Lilly Canada ‘disappointed’ by CDA-AMC’s Final Recommendation for Ebglyss

Eli Lilly (LLY) Canada Inc. said it is disappointed and strongly disagrees with Canada’s Drug Agency’s Final Recommendation for Ebglyss, published on Friday, November 15, 2024. The CDA-AMC recommended that Ebglyss not be reimbursed by public drug plans, excluding Quebec, for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis in adults and adolescents 12 years of age and older. “Lilly Canada stands behind Ebglyss as a first-line biological therapy for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and we remain committed to patients,” the company said. “Access to Ebglyss for new and existing patients with moderate-to-severe AD via LillyPlus will not change as we tenaciously pursue options for private and public reimbursement in Canada. We have shared our concerns with the CDA-AMC leadership and believe that the CDA-AMC are applying differential standards to biologic therapies for the treatment of AD that are not founded upon their own requirements. Lilly Canada continues to explore all options to overcome this recommendation.” “CDA-AMC’s recommendation is inconsistent with all other HTA bodies that have reviewed Ebglyss, including L’Institut national d’excellence en sante et services sociaux (INESSS) in Quebec, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) in the United Kingdom, the Haute Autorite de sante (HAS) in France, and the Pharmaceutical Benefits Advisory Committee (PBAC) in Australia, which have all issued positive recommendations for Ebglyss in atopic dermatitis. Repeat misalignment with other domestic and international HTA agencies does not establish Canada as a predictable or competitive market for innovative medicines.” said Kenneth Custer, General Manager Lilly Canada. “CDA-AMC’s decision is not consistent with their own requirements and the evidence supporting the safe and efficacious use of Ebglyss but also seemingly ignored patient and physician input. Limiting therapeutic options not only restricts access to care, but it also raises many unintended consequences ranging from supply chain resilience to patient choice.”

