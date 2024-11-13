Eli Lilly announces results from Phase 3 SURMOUNT-1 three-year study

Eli Lilly (LLY) and Company announced detailed results from the Phase 3 SURMOUNT-1 three-year study, the longest completed study to date of tirzepatide. Weekly tirzepatide injections significantly reduced the risk of progression to type 2 diabetes in adults with pre-diabetes and obesity or overweight, compared with placebo, over 176 weeks. Tirzepatide demonstrated sustained average weight loss of 22.9% through the three-year treatment period for the efficacy estimand. These findings were published in The New England Journal of Medicine and recently presented at ObesityWeek 2024. “Individuals treated with tirzepatide lost on average up to 23% of their body weight and maintained this for over three years, while benefitting from a substantial decrease in risk of developing type 2 diabetes. In absolute terms, nearly 99% of individuals treated with tirzepatide remained diabetes-free at 176 weeks,” said Ania Jastreboff, M.D., Ph.D., director of the Yale Obesity Research Center. “These results are impressive given the degree of sustained weight reduction and decrease in risk of diabetes.”

