Eli Lilly announces $3B expansion to Wisconsin manufacturing facility

Eli Lilly (LLY) announced a $3B expansion of the Kenosha County, Wisconsin, manufacturing facility that the company acquired earlier this year. This investment will extend the company’s global parenteral product manufacturing network, helping to meet the growing demand for its diabetes, obesity and future pipeline medicines across therapeutic areas. Lilly expects to add 750 jobs to the current 100-plus workforce at this location. The company plans to start construction on the expansion next year. The acquisition, expansion, and additional purchases of land and the adjacent warehouse bring Lilly’s total planned investment in Wisconsin to $4B. The expanded facility will focus on manufacturing injectable medicines, device assembly and packaging for medicines across multiple therapeutic areas. Lilly will use advanced automation, including guided vehicles, robotics and production equipment, to accelerate medicine production. From data management to operations, digital automation will be embedded throughout the site to accelerate processes and increase accuracy. New jobs at the site will include operators, technicians, engineers and scientists – in addition to more than 2,000 construction jobs during the expansion project’s construction.

