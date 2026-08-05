Eli Lilly And Co. Bottom Line Advances In Q2

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly And Co. (LLY) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $7.095 billion, or $7.94 per share. This compares with $5.661 billion, or $6.29 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Eli Lilly And Co. reported adjusted earnings of $7.493 billion or $8.38 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 47.7% to $22.974 billion from $15.558 billion last year.

Eli Lilly And Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $7.095 Bln. vs. $5.661 Bln. last year. -EPS: $7.94 vs. $6.29 last year. -Revenue: $22.974 Bln vs. $15.558 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 35.50 To $ 36.50 Full year revenue guidance: $ 85 B To $ 87 B

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