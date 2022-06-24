ELF Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $27.94, changing hands as high as $28.19 per share. e.l.f. Beauty Inc shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ELF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ELF's low point in its 52 week range is $20.49 per share, with $33.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.09.

