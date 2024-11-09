News & Insights

Stocks

e.l.f. Beauty’s 2024 Share Buyback Plan: Navigating Market Uncertainty and Financial Implications

November 09, 2024 — 01:01 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF) has disclosed a new risk, in the Share Price & Shareholder Rights category.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. faces uncertainty with its newly authorized 2024 Share Repurchase Program, which although designed to repurchase up to $500 million in shares, may not be fully utilized or enhance long-term stockholder value. The program’s execution depends on market conditions, share price, and other factors, and can be modified or terminated at any time without notice. Additionally, the 1% excise tax introduced by the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 adds to the cost of repurchasing shares, potentially affecting the financial impact of the program. Consequently, the share repurchase initiative might increase stock volatility, affect trading prices, and strain cash reserves, necessitating external financing for operational support.

Overall, Wall Street has a Strong Buy consensus rating on ELF stock based on 12 Buys and 3 Holds.

To learn more about e.l.f. Beauty, Inc.’s risk factors, click here.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ELF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.