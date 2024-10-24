Elf Beauty price target lowered to $131 from $161 at Stifel

Stifel lowered the firm’s price target on Elf Beauty (ELF) to $131 from $161 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm updated estimates into Q3 results, stating that it continues to be cautious on the group as volume growth is likely to remain muted reflecting the cumulative impact of price increases and heightened global macroeconomic uncertainty. For Elf specifically, the firm sees “modestly more upside than downside from current levels,” although it has trimmed its target on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on ELF:
- Elf Beauty price target lowered to $175 from $240 at Baird
- Elf Beauty price target lowered to $130 from $210 at Truist
- Elf Beauty price target lowered to $165 from $190 at BofA
- Elf Beauty price target lowered to $167 from $207 at JPMorgan
- e.l.f. Cosmetics launches in Sephora Mexico
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.