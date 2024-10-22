Elevai Biosciences engages KCRN Research to support IND efforts for EL-22

Elevai Biosciences has engaged KCRN Research to support the Company’s initial efforts to prepare for an Investigational New Drug application to the FDA for EL-22 in the treatment of obesity and muscle loss preservation. KCRN specializes in bridging the regulatory gap for Korean-originated assets like EL-22 and preparing early phase drug development projects for the FDA. The Company and CRO partner KCRN are gathering the development work required for the IND submission, including preparing and scheduling a pre-IND meeting with the FDA to determine the path forward for EL-22. The Company intends to complete an IND submission in 2025 and to initiate clinical trials in the U.S. to evaluate the myostatin approach in combination with one or more GLP-1 receptor agonists in obesity. EL-22, an engineered probiotic expressing myostatin on its surface, targets a clinically validated myostatin pathway that plays an important role in regulating muscle. Preclinical results of EL-22 from a 2022 study demonstrated physiological, physical and functional improvements in the dystrophic features of mdx mice, a mouse model of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The Company believes that EL-22 offers a differentiated, oral approach as compared to other injection myostatin strategies being tested in obesity. It is believed that the mechanism of EL-22 induces mucosal immunity through the body’s own anti-myostatin antibodies and has the potential to treat obesity in combination with popular weight loss therapeutics, including GLP-1 receptor agonists, by preserving muscle mass while decreasing fat mass.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on ELAB:
- Elevai Biosciences highlights past preclinical data on EL-32
- Elevai Labs files two patent applications for EL-22 in muscle loss
- Elevai Labs begins clinical study of topical exosome product
- Biotech Alert: Searches spiking for these stocks today
- Elevai Labs to sell 28.6M shares at 28c in public offering
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.