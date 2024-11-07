Eletrobras’ Strong 3Q24 Reflects Financial Resilience

Centrais Elc Braz Pfb B Elbras (EBR.B) has released an update.

Eletrobras reported a robust financial performance for the third quarter of 2024, with an 8.2% increase in regulatory net operating revenue, reaching R$10.6 billion, driven by a significant renegotiation at the Tucuruí Plant. The company’s adjusted regulatory EBITDA rose by 8.7% to R$6.8 billion, and adjusted IFRS net income surged by 588% due to higher EBITDA and asset remeasurements. These results highlight Eletrobras’ strong financial footing, enabling strategic investments and liability reductions.

