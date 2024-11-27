Eletrobras Strengthens Governance with New Board Regulations

Centrais Elc Braz Pfb B Elbras (EBR.B) has released an update.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A., also known as Eletrobras, has outlined the internal regulations of its Board of Directors, emphasizing a focus on sustainable value creation and solid corporate governance practices. The Board comprises nine members, with at least five being independent, ensuring a balanced and ethical approach to decision-making. The structure and duties of the Board are designed to maintain transparency, efficiency, and strategic oversight, aligning with the company’s long-term goals.

