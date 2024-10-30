News & Insights

Eletrobras Secures $400 Million Financing Deal

October 30, 2024 — 06:31 am EDT

Centrais Elc Braz Pfb B Elbras (EBR.B) has released an update.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. (Eletrobras) has approved a significant financing decision to bolster its cash flow, involving up to $400 million through Export Credit Agencies with backing from Italy’s SACE. The financing plan, which includes a three-year grace period followed by seven years for repayment, is set to be coordinated by a syndicate of banks. The move highlights Eletrobras’s strategic financial planning to support its operational needs and growth.

