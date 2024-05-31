News & Insights

Eletrobras Launches New Sustainability Committee

May 31, 2024 — 05:59 pm EDT

Centrais Elc Braz Pfb B Elbras (EBR.B) has released an update.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras has announced the creation of a new permanent Sustainability Committee to enhance corporate sustainability and value generation for society and the environment. The committee, starting from June 1, 2024, is part of the company’s commitment to sustainable development and will be comprised of members from the Board of Directors. Additionally, the composition of the Statutory Audit and Risk Committee was confirmed, showcasing Eletrobras’s dedication to transparency and risk management.

