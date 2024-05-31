Eletrobras Launches New Sustainability Committee

Centrais Elc Braz Pfb B Elbras (EBR.B) has released an update.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras has announced the creation of a new permanent Sustainability Committee to enhance corporate sustainability and value generation for society and the environment. The committee, starting from June 1, 2024, is part of the company’s commitment to sustainable development and will be comprised of members from the Board of Directors. Additionally, the composition of the Statutory Audit and Risk Committee was confirmed, showcasing Eletrobras’s dedication to transparency and risk management.

For further insights into EBR.B stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.