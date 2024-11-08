News & Insights

Eletrobras Approves Interim Financial Statements for 2024

November 08, 2024 — 05:48 pm EST

Centrais Elc Braz Pfb B Elbras (EBR.B) has released an update.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. (Eletrobras) has approved its interim financial statements for the period ending September 30, 2024, during its recent board meeting. The decision followed a favorable opinion from the Statutory Audit and Risk Committee, reflecting the company’s commitment to transparency and governance. This development is crucial for investors tracking Eletrobras’ financial health and strategic direction.

