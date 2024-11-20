ELES Updates KID for Enhanced Investor Clarity

ELES Semiconductor Equipment SpA (IT:ELES) has released an update.

ELES Semiconductor Equipment SpA has updated the Key Information Document (KID) for its ‘Eles Warrants 2019-2026’, enhancing transparency and comparability for investors. This update aligns with European regulations aimed at simplifying investment information. The updated KID is now available on the company’s website.

