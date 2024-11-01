ELES Semiconductor Executes Strategic Share Buyback Plan

ELES Semiconductor Equipment SpA (IT:ELES) has released an update.

ELES Semiconductor Equipment S.p.A. has executed a share buyback plan, purchasing 48,000 ordinary shares at an average price of Euro 1.41 per share, totaling Euro 67,595.00. This buyback plan is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and diversify its client base, especially within the semiconductor and automotive sectors. ELES continues to focus on expanding its market presence and developing innovative testing solutions for semiconductors.

