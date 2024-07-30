Element's (ESI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Element Solutions Inc. ESI recorded earnings of 38 cents per share in the second quarter of 2024 compared with 11 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Barring one-time items, earnings came in at 36 cents per share. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 35 cents.

The company generated net sales of $612.7 million, up 5% year over year. The figure topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $611.6 million. Organic net sales rose 4%.

ESI also delivered adjusted EBITDA growth of 16% on a year-over-year basis in the quarter.

Segment Highlights

Net sales in the Electronics segment rose 10% yearly to $391.7 million in the reported quarter. Organic net sales were up 7% from the previous year's reported figure. The metric beat our estimate of $359 million.

In the Industrial & Specialty segment, net sales declined 4% year over year to $221 million, with organic net sales dropping 1%. The figure was below our estimate of $249.2 million.

Financial Position

Element Solutions ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $309.3 million, up around 10% from the prior-year quarter’s levels. Long-term debt was $1,916.8 million at the end of the quarter, down around 6% year over year.

Cash from operating activities was $67 million, while free cash flow was $52 million for the reported quarter.

Outlook

ESI now expects adjusted EBITDA in the range of $530-$545 million for 2024. The company anticipates generating a free cash flow in the range of $280-$300 million for 2024.

Price Performance

Shares of Element Solutions have appreciated 28.4% in a year against a 13% decline of the industry.



