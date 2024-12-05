News & Insights

Elementos Limited Progresses with Oropesa Tin Project Plans

December 05, 2024 — 11:17 pm EST

Elementos Limited (AU:ELT) has released an update.

Elementos Limited is advancing its Oropesa Tin Project, with a recent study highlighting the project’s potential despite the current lack of declared ore reserves. The company is optimistic about securing the necessary funding for development, engaging with various financial partners to ensure future progress. Investors are advised to consider the inherent risks and uncertainties as Elementos navigates the challenges of resource estimation and project financing.

