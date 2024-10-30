News & Insights

Stocks

Elementos Limited Explores Funding for Oropesa Project

October 30, 2024 — 12:47 am EDT

Elementos Limited (AU:ELT) has released an update.

Elementos Limited is evaluating the feasibility of developing the Oropesa Tin Project, which could significantly impact its future financial performance. The study indicates a need for over $86 million in pre-production funding, with potential funding strategies including debt, equity, or joint ventures. Investors should note the uncertainties and risks involved, as well as the possibility of share dilution or changes in ownership.

