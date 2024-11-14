News & Insights

Elemental Altus Expands Credit Facility to $50 Million

November 14, 2024 — 08:46 am EST

Elemental Royalties (TSE:ELE) has released an update.

Elemental Altus Royalties has expanded its revolving credit facility to $50 million, bringing Royal Bank of Canada onboard as a new lender alongside National Bank of Canada and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. The company plans to use this increased capacity for non-dilutive royalty acquisitions, leveraging strong cash flows to reduce debt.

