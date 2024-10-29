Elemental Altus Announces Meeting and New Policy

Elemental Royalties (TSE:ELE) has released an update.

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. has scheduled its Annual General and Special Meeting for November 28, 2024, where shareholders will vote on board director nominees and other key matters. The company has also introduced a new advance notice policy to streamline the nomination process and ensure shareholders have adequate information for voting.

