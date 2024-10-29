News & Insights

Stocks

Elemental Altus Announces Meeting and New Policy

October 29, 2024 — 05:44 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Elemental Royalties (TSE:ELE) has released an update.

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. has scheduled its Annual General and Special Meeting for November 28, 2024, where shareholders will vote on board director nominees and other key matters. The company has also introduced a new advance notice policy to streamline the nomination process and ensure shareholders have adequate information for voting.

For further insights into TSE:ELE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.