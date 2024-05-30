News & Insights

Element79 Gold Corp. Showcases Exploration Success

Element79 Gold Corp. (TSE:ELEM) has released an update.

Element79 Gold Corp. is set to highlight its lucrative exploration endeavors and ongoing community engagement efforts at the upcoming virtual Resource Mining & Exploration Conference (RMEC) on June 4, 2024. CEO James Tworek will discuss the company’s recent high-grade results from the Lucero Exploration Program and the advancement towards completing a social contract with the Chachas Community. The RMEC serves as a platform for investors to discover and engage with mining and exploration companies like Element79, promising a chance for real-time interaction with the company’s management.

