Element Solutions reports Q3 adjusted EPS 39c, consensus 38c

Reports Q3 revenue $645M, consensus $626.46M. President and Chief Executive Officer Benjamin Gliklich commented, “Element Solutions (ESI) delivered strong results once again this quarter. Financially, operationally and strategically, we executed well. The Electronics segment continued to capitalize on developing technology trends like advanced packaging and high-performance computing, which represent the highest value and fastest growing portions of our markets. We have invested deliberately over several years to build capabilities oriented towards these emerging opportunities, and our results reflect progress, particularly in the context of ongoing softness in several historical core markets, including Western smartphones and automotive. Our Industrial & Specialty business also grew earnings despite a weakening industrial macro backdrop over the course of the quarter, particularly in Europe. Taken together, we continue to deliver on our commitments and to outperform our markets in each of our segments. Our narrowed full year 2024 adjusted EBITDA guidance range implies record earnings despite overall end-markets remaining well below prior peak levels.”

