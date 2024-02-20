Element Solutions Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Element Solutions Inc. (ESI) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $77.1 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $12.7 million, or $0.05 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Element Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $77.2 million or $0.32 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.1% to $573.4 million from $573.8 million last year.

Element Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $77.1 Mln. vs. $12.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.32 vs. $0.05 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.33 -Revenue (Q4): $573.4 Mln vs. $573.8 Mln last year.

