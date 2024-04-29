Element Solutions Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Element Solutions Inc. (ESI) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $56 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $43 million, or $0.18 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Element Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $82.6 million or $0.34 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.1% to $575 million from $574.4 million last year.

Element Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $56 Mln. vs. $43 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.23 vs. $0.18 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $575 Mln vs. $574.4 Mln last year.

