Element Solutions Inc. Q4 Income Declines

(RTTNews) - Element Solutions Inc. (ESI) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $54.7 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $77.1 million, or $0.32 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.9% to $624.2 million from $573.4 million last year.

Element Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

