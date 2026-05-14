Element Solutions (ESI) Price Target Increased by 17.38% to 47.08

The average one-year price target for Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) has been revised to $47.08 / share. This is an increase of 17.38% from the prior estimate of $40.11 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $35.23 to a high of $54.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.44% from the latest reported closing price of $44.23 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 444 funds or institutions reporting positions in Element Solutions. This is an decrease of 282 owner(s) or 38.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESI is 0.12%, an increase of 52.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.42% to 264,106K shares. The put/call ratio of ESI is 2.90, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 13,663K shares representing 5.61% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 10,724K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company.

Invesco holds 8,991K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,069K shares , representing an increase of 21.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESI by 78.40% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 7,967K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,374K shares , representing a decrease of 17.66%.

FIL holds 5,089K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,468K shares , representing an increase of 12.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESI by 41.02% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.