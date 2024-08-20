Element Solutions (ESI) Gains 12% in 6 Months: What's Driving It?

Element Solutions Inc.’s ESI shares have appreciated 11.5% in the past six months. The company also outperformed the industry’s decline of 22.3%.



Let’s take a look at the factors driving the stock’s price appreciation.

What’s Driving Element Solutions?

Element Solutions is on track to achieve record adjusted EBITDA in 2024, with strong execution and strategic positioning in electronics, reinforcing its robust strong long-term growth outlook. The company has revised its 2024 adjusted EBITDA forecast upward from $515-$530 million to a new range of $530-$545 million. Additionally, it projects adjusted earnings per share (EPS) for 2024 between $1.40 and $1.46, alongside an expected free cash flow of $280-$300 million.

In the second quarter of 2024, Element Solutions posted an adjusted EPS of 36 cents, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 35 cents. The company reported net sales of $612.7 million, reflecting a 5% year-over-year increase and exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $611.6 million. Organic net sales grew by 4%, while adjusted EBITDA rose by 16% year over year to reach $135 million.

The company benefited from a recovery in the electronics markets during the second quarter. High-value end markets contributed to a favorable product mix, while ongoing pricing initiatives amid lower raw material costs boosted margins. Sales in the Electronics segment grew 10% year over year to $391.7 million, with organic net sales rising 7% from last year’s figures.

Element Solutions beat estimates in three of the last four quartersand delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 3.8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2024 EPS stands at $1.42, reflecting a 10% year-over-year increase.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

ESI currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

