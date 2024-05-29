Element Solutions (ESI) Up 4.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Element Solutions (ESI). Shares have added about 4.1% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Element Solutions due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Element's Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Lag

Element Solutions recorded earnings of 23 cents per share for first-quarter 2024 compared with 18 cents in the year-ago quarter.



Barring one-time items, earnings came in at 34 cents per share. It beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 32 cents.



The company generated net sales of $575 million, flat year over year. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $601.8 million. Organic net sales rose 1%.



The company saw a recovery in electronics markets in the reported quarter. Its investment in high-value technologies drove a favorable mix while the carryover of its pricing actions amid deflating raw materials prices led to higher margins in the industrial business.



ESI also delivered adjusted EBITDA growth of 13% on a year-over-year basis in the quarter.

Segment Highlights

Net sales in the Electronics segment rose 3% year over year to $349 million in the reported quarter. Organic net sales were up 4% from the previous year's reported figure. The figure fell short of our estimate of $368.1 million.



In the Industrial & Specialty segment, net sales declined 4% year over year to $226 million, with organic net sales dropping 3%. The figure was below our estimate of $250.5 million.

Financial Position

Element Solutions ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $286.3 million, down around 1% from the prior quarter. Long-term debt was $1,918.9 million at the end of the quarter, flat sequentially.



Cash from operating activities was $58 million while free cash flow was $39 million for the reported quarter.

Outlook

The company now expects adjusted EBITDA in the range of $515-$530 million for 2024. For second-quarter 2024, it sees adjusted EBITDA to be around $125 million.



The company anticipates generating a free cash flow in the range of $280-$300 million for 2024.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates review.

VGM Scores

Currently, Element Solutions has a nice Growth Score of B, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with an F. However, the stock was allocated a grade of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of this revision indicates a downward shift. Notably, Element Solutions has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Element Solutions belongs to the Zacks Chemical - Specialty industry. Another stock from the same industry, PPG Industries (PPG), has gained 0.5% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended March 2024.

PPG Industries reported revenues of $4.31 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -1.6%. EPS of $1.86 for the same period compares with $1.82 a year ago.

PPG Industries is expected to post earnings of $2.49 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +10.7%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -0.1%.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for PPG Industries. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of C.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Element Solutions Inc. (ESI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.