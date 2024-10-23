News & Insights

Element 25 Secures U.S. Grant and Advances Mining

October 23, 2024 — 08:19 pm EDT

Element 25 Limited (AU:E25) has released an update.

Element 25 Limited is making strides in the battery materials sector with a potential US$166 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy to support its high-purity manganese facility in Louisiana. Meanwhile, the company is advancing its Butcherbird operations in Australia, launching an autonomous fleet of mining trucks to enhance efficiency and reduce costs. These developments reflect Element 25’s strategic expansion in both battery materials and mining operations.

