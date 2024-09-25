News & Insights

Commodities

Element 25 Chosen for US$166 Million Grant from US Department of Energy

September 25, 2024 — 12:25 pm EDT

Written by Gabrielle De La Cruz for Investing News Network ->

Element 25 (ASX:E25,OTCQX:ELMTF) has been selected to receive a US$166 million grant from the US Department of Energy, the company said in an announcement on Tuesday (September 24).

The funds will come from the Battery Materials Processing Grant Program, and will be used for the construction of the company’s proposed battery-grade high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate (HPMSM) facility in Louisiana.

The Battery Materials Processing Grant Program has a US$3 billion budget to distribute grants for endeavours that will help ensure that the US has a viable battery materials processing industry.

Element 25 has already secured US$115 million from offtake partners General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Stellantis (NYSE:STLA). The US$166 million grant will go on top of this as part of the company’s financing strategy.

"The grant will fund up to half of the construction capital costs for the project and when combined with existing commitments, will propel the project towards financial close and commencement of construction," explained Justin Brown, managing director of Element 25. He added that HPMSM facility will create long-term jobs in the state.

Manganese ore will be shipped to Louisiana from the company’s Butcherbird manganese mine in Western Australia.

The company said it has developed an innovative, advanced processing flowsheet to convert manganese concentrate to HPMSM, honing in on lower energy consumption and the reduction of waste.

After conversion, the HPMSM will be directed into the US electric vehicle supply chain.

The facility is expected to be 230,00 square feet with annual production of 71,650 tonnes of HPMSM. Element 25 said it will be one of the first HPMSM-producing commercial facilities in the US, reducing the country’s reliance on China.

Subject to grant finalisation, the execution team will work to finish the project schedule.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Investing News Network
The Investing News Network is where knowledge meets opportunity. We publish InvestingNews.com as a destination website for the investment community. We have team members across the globe, covering all areas of the market, including resource, tech and life science. Our team of seasoned professionals bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table, ensuring that you have access to the best insights and advice for your financial journey. Since our founding in 2007, our team of journalists, and industry experts have been dedicated to delivering timely, accurate, and unbiased news and analysis for investors. We pride ourselves on our commitment to journalistic integrity and strive to go beyond the headlines in order to provide you with insights that will allow you to cut through the noise and capitalize on the signals. We believe that knowledge is the key to achieving your financial goals. Our content is developed for investors of all levels. Those beginning their journeys will find helpful content related to understanding the fundamentals of the markets as well as how-to guides to help them make their first investments. Seasoned investors will benefit from our access to insights and predictions from the best analysts in the industry.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.