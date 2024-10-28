Element 25 Boosts Butcherbird Resource and Mining Prospects

Element 25 Limited (AU:E25) has released an update.

Element 25 Limited has announced a significant upgrade to its Butcherbird Manganese Project with a 142% increase in Measured and Indicated Resources, now totaling 130 million tonnes at 10.23% manganese. This expansion is expected to support a longer mine life and enhance financial viability, making it an enticing prospect for investors. The company’s ongoing efforts aim to optimize mining operations and update the ore reserve statement.

