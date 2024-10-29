Eledon Pharmaceuticals prices 18.36M shares at $3.65 in underwritten offering

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (ELDN) announced the pricing of its underwritten offering of 18,356,173 shares of its common stock at a price of $3.65 per share and pre-funded warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 4,931,507 shares of common stock at a price of $3.649 per pre-funded warrant. The pre-funded warrants will be immediately exercisable and will have an exercise price of $0.001 per share. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $85 million. All of the shares of common stock and pre-funded warrants in the offering are to be sold by Eledon. The offering is expected to close on or about October 30, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The financing includes participation from new and existing investors, including BVF Partners LP, RA Capital Management, Frazier Life Sciences, Blue Owl Healthcare Opportunities, First Light Asset Management, Sphera Healthcare, Woodline Partners LP, Nantahala Capital and T1D Fund: A Breakthrough T1D Venture. Leerink Partners is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering. Noble Capital Markets Inc. is acting as financial advisor. Eledon currently intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to advance its pipeline and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

