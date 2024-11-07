Electrovaya Wins 2024 Clean Tech Award Again

Electrovaya (TSE:ELVA) has released an update.

Electrovaya Inc. has been recognized for the second year in a row as a Clean Technology winner in Deloitte’s 2024 Technology Fast 50 program, highlighting its innovative Infinity Battery technology. This award emphasizes Electrovaya’s role in the clean tech sector, where it continues to innovate and expand its impact on environmental sustainability.

