Electrovaya Secures Major Order from Fortune 500 Retailer

Electrovaya (TSE:ELVA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Electrovaya Inc. has secured a $4.1 million purchase order from a leading Fortune 500 retailer in the U.S. to supply lithium-ion batteries for material handling vehicles at two distribution centers. This marks the beginning of a broader fleet conversion strategy, with more sites planned for future upgrades. The deal underscores Electrovaya’s role in providing efficient battery solutions and supporting energy efficiency goals.

For further insights into TSE:ELVA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.