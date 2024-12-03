Electrovaya Secures Major Order from Fortune 500 Retailer

Electrovaya (TSE:ELVA) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Electrovaya Inc. has secured a $4.1 million purchase order from a leading Fortune 500 retailer in the U.S. to supply lithium-ion batteries for material handling vehicles at two distribution centers. This marks the beginning of a broader fleet conversion strategy, with more sites planned for future upgrades. The deal underscores Electrovaya’s role in providing efficient battery solutions and supporting energy efficiency goals.
For further insights into TSE:ELVA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ‘Stay Away,’ Says Hans Mosesmann About Intel Stock
- Canaccord Pounds the Table on Archer Aviation Stock
- ‘Don’t Let the Law of Large Numbers Scare You,’ Says Top Investor About Nvidia Stock
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.