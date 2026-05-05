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Electronic Arts Inc Bottom Line Climbs In Q4

May 05, 2026 — 04:20 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Electronic Arts Inc (ERTS) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $461 million, or $1.81 per share. This compares with $254 million, or $0.98 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.9% to $2.120 billion from $1.895 billion last year.

Electronic Arts Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $461 Mln. vs. $254 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.81 vs. $0.98 last year. -Revenue: $2.120 Bln vs. $1.895 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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