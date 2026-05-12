Electromed Inc. Reports Climb In Q3 Income

(RTTNews) - Electromed Inc. (ELMD) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $3.003 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $1.891 million, or $0.21 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 18.4% to $18.575 million from $15.684 million last year.

Electromed Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.003 Mln. vs. $1.891 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.35 vs. $0.21 last year. -Revenue: $18.575 Mln vs. $15.684 Mln last year.

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