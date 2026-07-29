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Electrolux Posts Q2 Loss

July 29, 2026 — 01:42 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Electrolux, AB (0GQ1.L, 0MDT.L, ELUXb.ST) reported a second quarter net loss of 1.6 billion Swedish kronor versus net income of 178 million kronor, in the prior year. Loss per share was 3.16 kronor compared to profit of 0.36 kronor. Excluding non-recurring items, operating income was 1.2 billion kronor versus 797 million kronor, last year, representing 51% growth.

Net sales were 31.6 billion kronor in the second quarter of 2026, up 1% compared to 31.3 billion kronor in the same period of 2025. Organic sales growth was 2.0%. Adjusted sales growth was 2.0%. The company said growth was driven by increased sales volumes in EMEA APAC, and Latin America, while North America reported an organic sales decline mainly reflecting weaker market conditions.

At previous close on Nasdaq Stockholm exchange, Electrolux shares were up 1.40% to 24.59 kronor.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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