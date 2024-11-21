Electro Optic Systems Sells EM Solutions Subsidiary

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (AU:EOS) has released an update.

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited has announced the sale of its Naval Satellite Communications subsidiary, EM Solutions Pty Limited, marking a strategic shift in its business operations. This move could potentially impact EOS’s position in the space and defense technology markets, as it continues to focus on its core competencies. Investors and market watchers will be keen to understand how this divestment aligns with EOS’s long-term goals.

