Electro Optic Systems Sells EM Solutions Subsidiary

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited has announced a binding share sale agreement to divest 100% of its subsidiary, EM Solutions Pty Limited, to CHRT Holdings Pty Ltd, part of Cohort plc. This move is expected to streamline EOS’s operations and potentially influence its market position, sparking interest among investors in the strategic shifts within the tech industry.

