Electro Optic Systems Launches Share Sale Facility

December 05, 2024 — 08:57 pm EST

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (AU:EOS) has released an update.

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited has introduced a small shareholding sale facility aimed at shareholders with holdings valued under A$500, streamlining the selling process by eliminating brokerage fees. This move is designed to ease administrative burdens and provide a cost-effective way for small shareholders to dispose of their shares. Shareholders who wish to retain their shares must opt-out by January 23, 2025.

