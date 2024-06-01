News & Insights

Stocks
ELECF

Electric Royalties Converts Debt to Equity

June 01, 2024 — 12:07 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Electric Royalties (TSE:ELEC) has released an update.

Electric Royalties Ltd. has announced that Gleason & Sons LLC will convert over half a million Canadian dollars of accrued interest into equity, issuing 2,753,220 new common shares at C$0.21 each, pending TSX Venture Exchange approval. This debt-to-equity swap enhances Electric Royalties’ financial position as the company continues to capitalize on the growing demand for commodities essential to the electric vehicle and renewable energy sectors. Electric Royalties boasts a portfolio of 40 royalties worldwide and has interests in 32 lithium properties in Ontario, Canada, aligning with the accelerating transition to clean energy.

For further insights into TSE:ELEC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ELECF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.