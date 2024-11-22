Electric Royalties Acquires Stake in Chilean Copper Mine

Electric Royalties (TSE:ELEC) has released an update.

Electric Royalties has struck a deal to acquire a 0.75% gross revenue royalty on the producing Punitaqui copper mine in Chile for C$3.5 million. This move positions the company to benefit from the growing demand for copper, driven by the global shift towards clean energy and AI data centers. With increased production and rising metal prices, Electric Royalties sees potential for enhanced revenue and sustainable copper output.

