Electric Royalties Acquires Punitaqui Copper Mine Royalty

Electric Royalties (TSE:ELEC) has released an update.

Electric Royalties has successfully acquired a 0.75% gross revenue royalty on the Punitaqui copper mine in Chile, marking its first cash-flowing copper royalty. This strategic acquisition is expected to provide a steady revenue stream and bolster the company’s growth in its clean energy metals portfolio.

