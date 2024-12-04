Electric Royalties Acquires Punitaqui Copper Mine Royalty

Electric Royalties (TSE:ELEC) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Electric Royalties has successfully acquired a 0.75% gross revenue royalty on the Punitaqui copper mine in Chile, marking its first cash-flowing copper royalty. This strategic acquisition is expected to provide a steady revenue stream and bolster the company’s growth in its clean energy metals portfolio.
For further insights into TSE:ELEC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- A New “Anti-Woke ETF” Takes Aim at Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)
- Ford (NYSE:F) Plans New EV Plant Close to Nickel
- The Gelsinger Post-Mortem Starts at Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.