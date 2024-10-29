Electric Metals Grants DSUs and Stock Options

Nevada Silver (TSE:EML) has released an update.

Electric Metals (USA) Limited has granted 793,376 deferred share units to its non-management directors and 200,000 stock options to an officer, as part of its Omnibus Incentive Plan. With its focus on manganese and silver projects, the company aims to become a key domestic supplier for the North American electric vehicle battery market, leveraging its high-grade Emily Manganese Project in Minnesota.

For further insights into TSE:EML stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.