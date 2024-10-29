Electric Metals Grants DSUs and Stock Options

News & Insights

October 29, 2024 — 05:43 pm EDT

Nevada Silver (TSE:EML) has released an update.

Electric Metals (USA) Limited has granted 793,376 deferred share units to its non-management directors and 200,000 stock options to an officer, as part of its Omnibus Incentive Plan. With its focus on manganese and silver projects, the company aims to become a key domestic supplier for the North American electric vehicle battery market, leveraging its high-grade Emily Manganese Project in Minnesota.

