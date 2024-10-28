News & Insights

Stocks

Electric Guitar PLC Expands Equity and Shareholder Base

October 28, 2024 — 10:47 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Electric Guitar PLC (GB:ELEG) has released an update.

Electric Guitar PLC is expanding its equity through a loan conversion, issuing over 13 million new shares to Sanderson Capital Partners. This move increases Sanderson’s stake to nearly 24% of Electric Guitar’s enlarged share capital. The company aims to enhance its position as a leader in first-party data solutions for digital marketing.

For further insights into GB:ELEG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.