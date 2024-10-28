Electric Guitar PLC Expands Equity and Shareholder Base

Electric Guitar PLC (GB:ELEG) has released an update.

Electric Guitar PLC is expanding its equity through a loan conversion, issuing over 13 million new shares to Sanderson Capital Partners. This move increases Sanderson’s stake to nearly 24% of Electric Guitar’s enlarged share capital. The company aims to enhance its position as a leader in first-party data solutions for digital marketing.

