News & Insights

Stocks

Electra Battery Materials Advances Refinery and Recycling Efforts

November 15, 2024 — 09:46 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Electra Battery Materials Corp (TSE:ELBM) has released an update.

Electra Battery Materials Corp has secured significant financial backing, including a $20 million award from the U.S. Department of Defense, to advance North America’s first cobalt sulfate refinery. The company is also enhancing its battery recycling capabilities through a joint venture and plans to expand its operations in Quebec. These developments underscore Electra’s strategic efforts to bolster the North American EV supply chain.

For further insights into TSE:ELBM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ELBM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.