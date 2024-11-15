Electra Battery Materials achieved ‘significant milestones’ in Q3

“This quarter we have achieved a series of significant milestones reinforcing our position as a leader in the North American battery materials sector,” Electra CEO, Trent Mell, commented. “Our US$20 million Department of Defense award marks a major step toward resuming construction of North America’s first cobalt sulfate refinery. We have been able to implement some early works and winter preparations at the refinery while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital management, unlocked by recent funding successes. With the addition of Mike Green as our Construction Director, we are poised to continue building on this momentum.”

