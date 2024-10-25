Elecom Co. Extends Timeline for Nippon Antenna Acquisition

Elecom Co (JP:6750) has released an update.

Elecom Co. is progressing with its plan to acquire full ownership of Nippon Antenna Co. through a share exchange. The original timeline for finalizing the agreement has been extended, with a new target set for February or March 2025 to accommodate a thorough review by the Japan Fair Trade Commission. The acquisition aims to integrate Nippon Antenna into the Elecom Group, enhancing its business operations.

