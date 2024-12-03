News & Insights

Eleco Plc Expands Share Issuance, Boosts Market Presence

December 03, 2024 — 07:27 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Eleco (GB:ELCO) has released an update.

Eleco Plc, a leading software provider in the built environment sector, has announced the issuance of 50,000 new ordinary shares following the exercise of options under their 2014 Share Option Plan. These shares are expected to be admitted to trading on AIM by December 6, 2024, increasing the total voting rights to over 83 million. This move showcases Eleco’s ongoing commitment to growth and shareholder engagement.

