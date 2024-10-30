News & Insights

Elecnor Plans Extraordinary Meeting for Dividend and CEO Pay

October 30, 2024 — 01:08 pm EDT

Elecnor (ES:ENO) has released an update.

Elecnor, S.A. has scheduled an Extraordinary General Meeting on December 10, 2024, to discuss key proposals including the approval of an interim dividend and an extraordinary remuneration for the CEO. Shareholders have the option to participate via telematic attendance, and those with at least 3% share capital can propose additional agenda items. The company ensures transparency by providing all relevant documents and information on its website.

