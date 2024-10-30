Elecnor Plans Extraordinary Meeting for Dividend and CEO Pay

Elecnor (ES:ENO) has released an update.

Elecnor, S.A. has scheduled an Extraordinary General Meeting on December 10, 2024, to discuss key proposals including the approval of an interim dividend and an extraordinary remuneration for the CEO. Shareholders have the option to participate via telematic attendance, and those with at least 3% share capital can propose additional agenda items. The company ensures transparency by providing all relevant documents and information on its website.

For further insights into ES:ENO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.